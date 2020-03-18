Dawn Neely has been turning airplanes into hospitals for the past 30 years.
A lieutenant colonel with the Air National Guard based in Jackson, Neely will mark her 30th year as a flight nurse this year.
The Carthage native lives in Brandon and spent her civilian career working in Jackson-area hospitals.
She returned from a deployment to Afghanistan three weeks ago, she told the McComb Exchange Club last week.
Neely said she joined the Mississippi Air National Guard after high school, following in the footsteps of her father and sister.
“The next thing I know I signed six years of my life away as a medical technician on a C-141 airplane,” she said.
She went through basic training and tech school, finishing in August 1990, and seeing her first deployment for Operation Desert Storm in December of that year.
“They dumped me off in the middle of the desert where you had to bathe, wash, brush my teeth in my helmet,” she said.
However unglamorous the jobs may be, Neely said it’s been a big part of her life and “I have enjoyed every minute.”
Since then she’s also deployed to Afghanistan’s twice, Qatar twice and Washington, D.C.
At times, Neely supervises the medical flight crew, which consists of three flight nurses and two medical technicians. ICU patients tend to fly with a medical crew consisting of a doctor, nurse and respiratory therapists.
Neely works on C-17 aircraft, which is used for longer overseas trips, as well as C-130s, which are used for tactical missions, and KC-135s.
“I can take one of those C-17s and turn it into a hospital in about 30 minutes. … We can transport any kind of patient you can imagine,” she said. “That airplane is my hospital and that’s what I do.
“It’s crazy what we can do to take care of patients and save life, limb and eyesight.”
Neely said the Air National Guard performs 90% of the military’s air evacuations and medical transports, and Mississippi’s unit has a reputation for being among the nation’s best.
Air medical crews will usually pick up the wounded and sick at forward operating bases closer to combat and take them to hubs, which for Middle East Operations include Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan and Qatar. From there, patients are sent to larger military hospitals in Washington or Germany.
“Depending on what’s wrong with those guys, we’ll take them to a special facility,” Neely said, noting that burn patients are sent to San Antonio.
Neely said crews answer the call immediately.
“We can be out the door in 24 to 72 hours, literally. If they call me right now, all I need to do is go out and get a bag,” she said.
Besides military operations, Neely said crews also provide humanitarian relief. Last year her team brought some pediatric burn patients to a Shriner’s Hospital in Texas. She’s responded to numerous hurricanes and evacuated nursing homes during major storms.
Neely has seen the horrors of combat firsthand while aboard the aircraft.
Mass casualty settings tend to require quick thinking and decisive action and coming to terms with the consequences of those decisions.
“I’ve got one monitor, who gets it?” she said, adding that she has to make “some of those tough decisions, some of those tough calls, because not everybody’s ongoing to make it.”
Plus, working inside an airplane isn’t the same as working in a hospital. Temperature variations in the plane and lighting are common. Vibrations from the aircraft can affect broken bones, G forces can bring nausea and cabin altitude can affect heart patients, Neely said.
“You’ve got a lot of things affecting your body,” she said.
In addition to being the first contact for physical medical issues, the flight crew also is the first people troops who just experienced traumatic events open up to off the battlefield.
“Veterans, by the time you get home, they kind of shut down,” she said.
Immediately after an incident troops want to talk about what happened to them, and the flight nurse is usually the first person they open up to, Neely said.
She recalled tending to one soldier who survived an IED attack but suffered a chest wound and lost his right eye. He was supposed to meet his wife in Germany and was worried about his appearance.
“Do you think she’ll still love me?” Neely remembered him asking nurses. “We were all doting on him”
She said it’s impressive to see troops return from battle with life-changing injuries, and they’ve never complained about their situation.
“I’ve never heard any of them who have ever been bitter. They’re all concerned about their friends,” she said. “Here’s a 20-year-old who’s lost both of his legs and he’s more concerned about his friends than himself, so that’s the kind of guys you’ve got serving you.”
Neely said the response has drastically improved over the years. Seriously wounded soldiers can arrive stateside from a war zone in as few as three days, which is down from 10 days during Desert Storm and 45 during Vietnam.
Survival rates have improved, too, Neely said, thanks in part to broad use of tourniquets among combat troops.
“Everybody carries a tourniquet. It’s a mandatory item,” she said. “We have had soldiers who have lost limbs but not their lives.
“If you get to Bagram Air Base with a heartbeat, you have a 99.2% chance of survival,” she said.
Neely said crews deploy near the front lines by obtaining casualty estimates and deploying a plane with minimal crew, at times wearing 40 pounds of body armor and night vision goggles and toting weapons while working under green tactical lighting as patients arrive via helicopters and MRAP armored vehicles.
“We can go get anybody and do anything within 20 minutes,” she said.
Neely said she believes she has the best job in the world.
“I get the opportunity to take care of those soldiers, sailors, Air Force, Marines and coasties who every day put their lives on the line to serve you,” she said.
