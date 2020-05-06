State health officials reported 32 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the state’s largest daily number deaths attributed to the outbreak, which Gov. Tate Reeves blamed on delayed death certificate confirmation and stressed the danger of the disease remains a health threat.
“Last night, we saw our largest death number yet. I want to repeat what I said yesterday because I think that it is critically important that this sinks in,” Reeves said. “The threat is not gone.”
As the state gradually reopens, he urged Mississippians to continue following social distancing guidelines.
“You, as Mississippians, still have to make good decisions. There is no government replacement for your personal responsibility and wisdom,” he said. “There is hope. We are Mississippi — this is America. We have gone through hard times and come through all of them stronger. We will get through this as well. Please do not give up and please do not give in. Take care of one another.”
Reeves said people should return to work as soon as they’re able to.
“If at all possible, if you are called back into work, I strongly encourage you to do so,” he said. “If you’re in a vulnerable category, however, there is still a shelter-in-place order in place for those populations.”
Health officials also reported 330 new infections Tuesday for a total of 8,207 cases and 342 deaths. The racial disparity among both confirmed infections and deaths caused by the disease continues to widen, with African-Americans accounting for 56% of cases.
“If we need to push resources, if we need to push testing, if we need to push people into those communities then that’s what we’re going to do,” Reeves said.
Pike County saw an increase of five infections and two deaths for a running total of 160 cases and nine fatalities. Locally, there are 13 patients in long-term care facilities who have tested positive for coronavirus and another four have died.
The toll taken on long-term care facilities is severe. Nearly 37% of deaths statewide are among those patients. That is certainly the case in Lauderdale County, where 104 of the 436 cases there are reported among patients at long-term care facilities and has resulted in 18 deaths. Lincoln County recorded 49 of its 155 infections in such facilities.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said only 18 of the 32 reported deaths were identified through the usual testing protocol — the rest were identified using death certificates and patient vital records, a process that takes time to complete.
“We are having ongoing community transmission across the state,” Dobbs said. “No place in the state is free from coronavirus.”
He said the 12 counties with the highest number of infections account for 50% of all new cases since April 28 and that the department of health will focus additional efforts there — including enhanced testing, contact tracing, investing in manpower, providing masks to people in the community and potentially slowing the process of reopening — to reduce disease transmission as much as possible.
“There are a relatively small number of counties where we are seeing a large number of cases,” Reeves said. “It seems clear to me that those living in communal housing, in close-quarters, is a really big problem.”
Dobbs also reported that hospital officials have observed a steady but slow decline in the number of patients suffering from COVID-like or flu-like illnesses presenting in emergency rooms across the state.
Executive Director of the Division of Medicaid Drew Snyder said his office is accelerating supplemental payments for hospitals where many intensive treatments are being performed. Medical facilities have been hard-hit by coronavirus, both in a healthcare sense at the bottom-line.
“Most of the emergency policies we’ve enacted are aimed at removing barriers to emergency care.” he said.
And MEMA Director Greg Michel said that officials are still working to assess damage caused by the Easter Sunday and April 23 storms that tore through Mississippi in hopes of receiving a federal disaster declaration.
He said his department distributed PPE to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, poultry plants and catfish production facilities on Tuesday and that his staff is working to ramp-up preparations for hurricane season.
