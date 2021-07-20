A Pike County native who is a youth minister in northeast Mississippi faces child pornography charges following his Thursday arrest as part of a joint operation with local law enforcement and an FBI task force.
Thomas Allen “Tag” Gatlin, 23, was charged with possession of child pornography and booked into the Union County Jail, NEMiss News reported. He was later released on bond.
“This is a painful and difficult situation for the members of the congregations where Rev. Thomas ‘Tag’ Allen Gatlin served. We keep them in our prayers as we pray for justice,” Dr. Tim Prather, pastor of Gatlin’s church, said in a statement to NEMiss.News. “Rev. Gatlin was removed from his appointments effective immediately soon after conference and church leadership were informed of the allegation against him. The Mississippi Conference will take care of the pastoral needs of the congregations where he served.
“This is a very serious allegation. We affirm what is written in The United Methodist Social Principles, which states that ‘children must be protected from economic, physical, emotional and sexual exploitation and abuse.’ The Mississippi Conference is committed to fully cooperate with law enforcement personnel. Because of confidentiality issues, we cannot discuss details of the specifics of the allegation. Any details will need to come from law enforcement.”
Gatlin was a youth baseball star throughout childhood and was a Dixie Youth AAA World Series Champion in 2009.
