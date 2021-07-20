Students took a lot of online classes at Southwest Mississippi Community College this summer, school trustees learned last week.
Registrar Matt Calhoun told the board last Tuesday that 454 SMCC students took at least one online course this summer, on top of students taking in-person classes. Some of those students may overlap.
In addition, 261 students from other community colleges around the state took classes from SMCC through the Mississippi Virtual Community College program.
The visiting students “enroll at their host school and pay their fees there,” Alicia Shows, SMCC’s vice president for academic affairs, told board members. “The provider school actually teaches the classes that are pushed to other community colleges.”
Shows said 732 students took online courses offered by Southwest last summer, and more than 500 took online classes in the spring.
“We had students from all of the state’s community colleges except Coahoma and Northwest,” she said.
President Dr. Steve Bishop said Southwest benefits from having those online students because they can be included in the school’s count of full-time equivalent students, which can boost the amount of money the state provides based on enrollment.
Shows said Southwest has the highest number of students taking classes from the school through the MVCC.
“I think there’s two reasons we get more of those students,” Shows said. “We offer online texts, and they’re all available for one fee. We also have no minimum enrollment to make a class.”
She noted that the school also has classes that are offered in as little as four weeks, which allow students to finish sooner. There are even online classes offered during times like Christmas, when students would otherwise not be in class.
Calhoun said a quiet period is coming in enrollment.
“July 30 starts about 10 days with no classes going on,” he said. “That’s the only period all year when we get a break.”
