Southwest Mississippi could see its first taste of tropical weather on Sunday as Cristobal is expected to cross over the area as a strong tropical storm with heavy rains.
Landfall is expected to be late Sunday night and Cristobal, which killed six people when it raked Mexico and Guatemala, is expected to cross southeastern Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi on Monday.
Kevin Gilmore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell, La., said Thursday that Cristobal was downgraded into a tropical depression on Thursday after crossing over mountains in Guatemala.
The storm, which was located about 830 miles south of New Orleans along the Mexican Coast on Thursday afternoon, was expected to re-emerge over the Gulf of Mexico today and strengthen back into a tropical storm.
“The center track does have it cutting up through central Louisiana, however, impacts can be felt way outside of the cone,” Gilmore said, referring to the forecast “cone” that shows where meteorologists believe the center of the storm will be.
Rain appears to be the biggest threat associated with the storm locally, although it could cause some flooding in coastal areas and ponding on roads, Gilmore said, adding that “there is a lot of moisture” associated with the storm.
Forecasters said the storm could dump 15 inches of rain in New Orleans and Baton Rouge over two days.
“The main thing we’re really concerned about is going to be heavy rainfall,” Gilmore said.
A flood watch remained in effect for southeastern Louisiana and the Mississippi’s coastal counties through Tuesday.
“Right now we’re expecting the storm to be a strong tropical storm by landfall, but that may change,” Gilmore said.
Short-lived, weak tornadoes are possible as well, he said.
As Cristobal prepares for its trip across the gulf, Gilmore said now is the time to prepare for its arrival.
“Think about your loved ones, friends, family, seniors. Do they have the same ability to prepare for the storm as you do?” he said. “We have two days, we have today and tomorrow that we can get a lot done as far as preparation.”
