Mississippi Department of Health officials reported 173 new coronavirus infections and 11 new deaths on Saturday, with Pike County seeing eight new confirmed infections over the past day.
Pike County cases rose from 39 on Friday to 47 on Saturday. The county has seen one death attributed to COVID-19 as well as one outbreak in a long term care facility..
Amite County had one new confirmed case for a total of 11. One death and one nursing home outbreak has also been previously reported in the county.
Franklin County’s case count grew by one to 10.
Lawrence County’s number of confirmed cases was corrected and dropped from seven to six.
Lincoln County’s numbers remained unchanged, with 41 confirmed cases, three deaths and three outbreaks at long term care facilities.
Walthall County had no change in the number of cases confirmed there, 16.
Wilkinson County, which has more cases per capita than any of Mississippi’s 82 counties, had two new confirmed cases for a total of 42. Three deaths and a long term care facility outbreak have previously been reported there.
The numbers are based on test results performed at Mississippi State Department of Health’s lab as well as private labs as of April 5.
The state public health lab has tested 6,309 patients, while outside labs have tested 14,061 for a total of 20,370.
State data shows African Americans continue to be the most impacted by the virus, accounting for 56% of confirmed infections and 67% of deaths.
People in their 50s now have the most confirmed cases, at 502, followed by 40-somethings at 495 and people in their 60s at 470.
Just 30% of coronavirus patients in the state have required hospitalization, with people in their 60s accounting for the most hospitalizations.
Women have had more infections than men, accounting for 59% of confirmed cases.
