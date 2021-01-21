The Scenic Rivers Development Alliance could be in line to receive $825,000 in state funding that would pay for the initial stages of developing a lodge and convention center at Okhissa Lake, in a project that could bring as many as 150 jobs.
HB 724, co-authored by Southwest Mississippi Reps. Sam Mims, Angela Cockerham, Daryl Porter Jr., Vince Mangold, Bill Pigott, Jeffery Harness and Robert Johnson, would likely be included in a bigger bond bill passed near the end of the session, Mims said Tuesday. It has been referred to the House Ways and Means Committee for debate.
The funding, if awarded, will go to purchasing land, developing a plan for road access, public utilities, grading and providing new software and building upgrades at Scenic Rivers’ other facilities, including Quail Hollow Golf Course, the Bogue Chitto Water Park and Ethel Vance Park.
A provision in the 2018 Farm Bill allowed Scenic Rivers to buy 150 acres of federal land in the Homochitto National Forest near Lake Okhissa. The man-made Bill Dance-designed bass fishing lake opened to the public in 2007, but a lack of amenities, mainly nearby lodging and camp sites, have caused it to be under used.
Scenic Rivers conducted a study on whether it would be worthwhile to develop a lodge and conference and training center near the lake and commissioned designs.
Scenic Rivers Director Joseph Parker said a study found that the development of a lodge and convention center would lead to 150 direct and indirect jobs and an $80 million economic impact.
That includes revenues earned through partnerships with community colleges and universities to provide training for culinary and hospitality students at the new facilities.
Parker said Scenic Rivers has had discussions about training opportunities with Copiah-Lincoln Community College officials.
“We’ve had multiple conservations with them about how that would work,” he said.
Even if the funding is awarded, Parker noted that it could take a while to chip away at the varied and costly tasks needed to get the development going.
“We’re definitely still in the early developmental stages of this,” he said. “There’s so much positive momentum moving forward, people working together.”
He noted that about $4 million alone will be needed to provide public access and utilities to the site — a job that will have to wait until more funding comes through.
“Some of those (bond) funds will be dedicated toward the preliminary engineering for the road,” Parker said.
