A charity golf tournament taking place Saturday aims to make Christmas merry for local foster children.
The Toys for Tots golf tournament run by Pike County Volunteers for Children and Youth begins with breakfast and registration at 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Quail Hollow Golf Course. The cost is $100 per player and $20 for mulligans.
Organizer Jim McCullough said the event is in its 33rd year and was started by Ted Tullos and James Brumfield.
McCullough said the event aims to raise enough money to provide toys and clothes for about 40 children in foster care in Pike County.
Tournament organizers receive shopping lists from the Department of Human Services noting what children want, what they may need, their clothing size and favorite color.
Local Girl Scouts buy the items on the lists.
“They go and actually get the toy they want,”McCullough said. “It’s the real deal.”
McCullough said any remaining funds will go to buy presents and clothing for children in need as identified by St. Andrew’s Mission.
“It’s amazing the support that comes from this thing,” McCullough said, specifically thanking the tournament’s two biggest sponsors, Coca-Cola of McComb and Tom’s Sheet Metal.
McCullough said several teams have already signed up but there are spots for players still available.
“There are some teams we can work them into,” he said. “Our philosophy is if you love golf and you love kids come on out and play.”
McCullough said every golfer will win a prize as well as breakfast catered by McComb Market.
“What’s so amazing is it all comes together towards Christmas,” he said.
The golf tournament is the best-known outreach of the organization, but McCullough said that’s not all it does.
“We’ve got a thing for kids whose parents are in drug court,” he said, adding that the organization also sponsors a child literacy program and jail ministry.
And golfing isn’t a requirement to give to all of these efforts, he said, noting that donations may be dropped off at Faust & Associates in McComb.
n n n
For more information about the tournament, call Tullos at (601) 248-3545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.