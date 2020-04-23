Pike County supervisors agreed Thursday to request some of the $1.25 billion the state is expected to receive in national COVID-19 recovery funding, and they asked their engineering firm about prospects for other funding as well.
Supervisors will work with the Mississippi Association of Supervisors and the National Association of County Officials to seek their share of money.
“Mississippi counties are not eligible for ‘direct’ funding under the current coronavirus relief fund,” said a memo from MAS. “Mississippi counties will have to work with their state government in hopes of receiving any of the $1.25 billion that the state is going ro receive.”
Supervisors agreed to send a letter to their congressional delegation requesting funds.
Supervisors also met with David Bowman of Neel-Schaffer engineering firm about the prospect of other funding through the $2 trillion CARES Act.
Bowman said he’s heard about a proposed infrastructure plan that would put more money into existing road and bridge programs.
“They really want a regional perspective,” he said, suggesting the board work through the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance.
Bowman recommended the five participating counties each come up with about a $2 million project to apply for in competitive road and bridge funding.
He also pointed out that, since a national disaster has been declared because of the coronavirus, the county civil defense department can apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19-related costs such as overtime and extra cleaning supplies. Those funds would require a 25% match from the county.
Bowman said the McComb-Pike County Airport should receive $30,000 in public airport assistance funds.
“That’s supposed to be used for operational expenses. We filed that application last week,” he said.
Neel-Schaffer is also working on a second airport grant through the CARES Act, added spokesman Keith Lott.
Scenic Rivers update
Joseph Parker of Scenic Rivers said his agency has applied for $1.5 million in bond funding from the State Legislature, up from $1.2 million last year.
Meanwhile, upgrades have been underway at Bogue Chitto Water Park to the water treatment plant, electrical system and cabins. Also, Southwest Mississippi Community College personnel drilled a new water well there, Parker said.
The park has been closed due to the coronavirus, but Parker said he hopes to open the boat ramp to small groups by May 1 and the river entirely by Memorial Day weekend. The trails will be open only to campers initially.
Quail Hollow Golf Course has remained open but with social distancing measures in place, such as one person per cart, with carts sanitized after each use.
“That’s one of those few activities that people can come out and enjoy as families or individuals,” Parker said, noting the course has received a lot of use.
Erosion control materials
Supervisors watched a video presentation on erosion control materials from Barry Smith of Gro-Green in Osyka. The video showcased a variety of products from American Excelsior Co.
Gro-Green also offers a water-activated product that fills potholes.
Smith said erosion control blankets are often cheaper than riprap and more effective than hay, and since he keeps a $2.5 million inventory, supervisors don’t have to store materials.
“”You don’t have to stock any of the stuff. Just call and we deliver it to you,” Smith said. “I’d have it there before a cat could scratch his backside.”
Said board president Sam Hall, “I would love for us to use your product, patronize your company, because of the investment you have made in our county. I believe in supporting our own.”
Gro-Green just poured a slab for an expansion at its business, and Smith asked supervisors for gravel to go around it, since the building is county-owned. Supervisors agreed.
Gro-Green employs around 20 people, and Smith hopes to add five or six more. It has two 18-wheelers and Smith plans to add a third as well.
The jobs pay an average of $15 to $16 an hour with eight-hour shifts, he said.
Gro-Green also has two locations in Georgia. The Pike plant initially located on Highway 98 East, McComb, before moving to more spacious quarters in Osyka.
“They originally wanted us to be in Hammond, La., but I fought tooth and nail,” Smith said, “I didn’t want to drive to Hammond.”
Emergency extended
In other business, supervisors:
• Extended the state of emergency, which expired Monday, to run concurrently with the governor’s declaration.
• Agreed to waive late garbage fees effective April 16 due to the coronavirus.
• Authorized C Spire to lay fiber optic cable in the county for a fee, as an initial step in bringing high-speed internet to rural areas. “It’s the beginning phase. There’s no guarantee,” said county administrator Tami Dangerfield.
• Approved payment of $16,901 to Neel-Schaffer for work on the Gateway Industrial Park water supply study and a road reseal project.
• Approved a policy allowing employees to donate sick or annual leave time to other employees.
• Approved annual payments to cemeteries with Confederate soldiers, including $60 each to Allen and East Union cemetery associations, and $100 each to Holmesville and Magnolia.
• Agreed to advertise for bids to sell 99 surplus hand-held radios from the sheriff’s department.
• Heard concerns from Owen Royal about the termination of his daughter, Stephanie Hawkins, from the county. Supervisors saud they would need to meet with her and their attorney in executive session to discuss the matter.
• Agreed to ask board attorney Wayne Dowdy, who was not present, about the status of former sheriff’s financial officer Raven Ashley, who took a military leave of absence and then was not rehired by the sheriff’s office. Sheriff James Brumfield said he offered Ashley two positions — patrol deputy and corrections officer — but she declined both. Hall said he spoke with a federal investigator who said the county must offer her a position comparable to the one she held before taking military leave.
