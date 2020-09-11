LIBERTY — Aldermen reluctantly accepted the resignation of board attorney Reggie Jones on Sept. 1 and hired his daughter, Sara Jones Hemphill, in his place.
“He’s been an invaluable guide and source of information,” said Town Clerk Shawn Felder.
Jones, 67, has served continuously as town board attorney since 1987. Prior to that he worked for the town a couple years after graduating from law school.
“It’s been a long run,” said Jones, who continues to serve as attorney for the Amite County Board of Supervisors.
Jones said he took his cue from former board attorney, the late Floyd Wayne Stratton.
“Floyd told me sometimes you have to get involved, but it’s their (aldermen’s) decision,” Jones said.
He said he loves Liberty and will always be available to help the town if needed.
In another matter, aldermen scheduled a recess meeting 5 p.m. Tuesday to adopt the new annual budget and tax levy.
The tax levy will increase 1 mill to a total of 28, which brings the levy back to where it was before the board last year removed 3 mills for debt service. The budget includes 3% employee pay raises.
Aldermen also:
• Voted to keep town hall, the library meeting room, Ethel Vance Natural Area conference room and arena closed due to coronavirus restrictions, but open the park ballfields and playgrounds.
• Renewed Workers Compensation coverage with Liberty Insurance for $6,108, up from $6,082. The coverage is through Stonetrust Commercial Insurance.
• Promoted police officer Ed Schwing from part-time to full-time.
• Authorized court clerk Sandra Wall to participate in a three-day virtual court clerk conference.
• Agreed to buy a 52-inch Skag mower from the Amite County Co-op for $5,915.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.