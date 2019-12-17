Bank can help plan for holidays

A bank means a lot to a community, serving as a baromter of economic viability and providing support for local consumers and businesses.
Employees at Pike National Bank, chartered by Joe Sones in 1985 in McComb, are looking forward to providing financial services to residents throughout the holiday season.
Senior vice president Nichole Hall said their priority is providing community banking and to help customers sort out their needs whatever they may be.
Pike National Bank offers loans for customers during the holidays that could help alleviate tight finances and make Christmas extra special. Hall said she’d like to encourage consumers to take on debt responsibly by applying for loans from the bank in lieu of taking out lines of credit.
Not only will they loan capital to consumers, the bank offers a “Christmas Club” checking account to help customers save up for the big day.
Hall said customers in the program receive a check for the balance on the account each November.
Hall said the bank will offer services for convenience to members out shopping in the weeks leading up to Christmas. She said their mobile banking app, available for download on app stores, will help customers manage their finances while on-the-fly this season. Those services extend to payday, with members able to deposit checks via the app.
The bank keeps its main branch, located at 350 Rawls Drive, in McComb, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. around Christmas and offers hours for Saturday banking.
“If it wasn’t for our customers, we wouldn’t be here,” Hall said. “We’re very grateful to them.”
The bank serves as a financial supporter of the community and provides good, local jobs. It manages more than $200 million in assets and employs more than 70 people. That makes it a significant contributor to the local economy.
Hall said supporting the community through financing and offering good jobs is important to executives at the bank.
“We try to give back to the community,” she said.
The bank will host an open house Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a variety of finger foods and desserts available. Hall said the community is invited to come check out the extravagantly-decorated main branch and take a photo with Santa Claus, who will make an appearance at the event.
Hall took over the tradition of coordinating holiday decoration at the Rawls Drive branch from executive vice president Diane Cothren, the last-remaining employee of the original charter. Cothren started the tradition and Hall has taken it even further.
Hall said they’ve built a tradition of updating and refreshing holiday decorations at their individual branch locations. She said she enjoys putting together the display each year.
“Come in and enjoy the decorations in each lobby,” she said.
Hall said the value in banking locally is the quality of service you’ll experience.
“We’ve got small-town customer service while also offering the services of a big bank,” she said. “We’re thankful for all of our customers.”
