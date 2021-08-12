Summit councilmen reappointed some town officials to their posts on Tuesday, but delayed action on others after some members of the council said they wanted more information about them.
Town Judge Jose Simo, board attorney and prosecutor Ben Gilbert, public defender Gus Sermos, Town Clerk LaTunja Lewis and Police Chief Kenny Cotton were all reappointed with a unanimous vote.
That action came a month after the council began its four-year term in July, with the three freshman councilmen on the four-member body asking about the appointees.
Still to be appointed are members of the planning commission and housing authority board, both of which have one vacancy. Planning commissioners currently serving are Dr. Tom Carey, Mike Wimberly, Evelyn Williamson and Rusty Covington, and the housing authority members are Stan McMorris, Janice Golden and Ray Smith.
“Is it possible we can get information on all of these people?” Councilman Julius Nash, a former housing authority board member before being elected to the town council, asked Mayor Percy Robinson.
Nash said he wanted to make sure they lived in Summit and were registered voters. Robinson said they were and quipped that Nash should be familiar with the housing authority board members.
“I don’t think it would be too much of a problem to wait till the next meeting,” Nash said of naming people to the planning commission and housing authority board.
Nash said he was ready to move on appointing the court positions, police chief and town clerk and made a substitute motion to do that.
Councilman Marcus Pittman asked about the status of street and water superintendents, and Robinson noted that those were hired positions, not appointed.
Councilman Chris Daniels said the council should take a close look at that department’s salaries as well.
“We spend tons of money in the public works department … and a lot of our issues are in those departments,” he said. “I know we are short staffed but we really need to look at those departments.”
In another matter, the council adopted a new policy that will no longer require town officials to present receipts in order to be compensated for daily meals while traveling to conduct town business.
The state allows a per diem of $46 for meals.
In discussing the matter proposed by councilmen, Robinson said the town can cut a check for per diem instead of requiring receipts.
“If that’s what y’all want to do. Some municipalities do that,” he said.
Councilman Joe Lewis recalled when the military did the same thing but stopped because people were pocketing the money.
“If you want to still bring that receipt in you can,” Nash said.
In other business, the council:
• Agreed to remove former town clerk Pat Whittington’s name from various town bank and certificate of deposit accounts and add new clerk LaTunja Lewis.
• Approved travel for Lewis and court clerk Suzonne Perkins to attend the fall certified municipal clerk’s training in Hattiesburg in October, and for Perkins to attend training in Philadelphia, Miss., in September.
• Approved Fire Chief Stan McMorris’ request to hold the department’s annual 10K and 5K races and one-mile fun run on Oct. 2.
• Approved travel for council members to attend the Mississippi Municipal League regional legislative meeting in Natchez this month.
• Agreed to rehire Scott Reeves as a full-time police officer.
• Learned from Robinson that work on the Sid Nash Road water line and fire hydrant project is expected to begin next week, and work on the Martin Luther King Drive water tower should begin on Aug. 16.
