TYLERTOWN — Walthall’s county seat will get a new weather siren in the near future.
County Emergency Management Coordinator Royce McKee told county suerpvisors that Forrest General Hospital will seek a grant to install a siren at Walthall General Hospital if Walthall County Emergency Management will manage the siren.
Board members gave the OK for McKee to take on the new siren.
McKee then asked about taking down the old siren in downtown Tylertown, refurbishing it and putting it up in the Dexter area.
Supervisors said that siren might not be county property and speculated that McKee would need to talk to the Tylertown Fire Department about taking over that siren and changing its location.
They also said it might take a considerable amount of work before being put into service again.
“I think the last time I heard it was about 2014,” board President Larry Montgomery said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved Herring Appraisals for personal property assessment for the tax assessor’s office, on a four-year, $32,000 contract.
• Approved buying a $785 battery pack from Wizard Electronics for equipment at the sheriff’s department.
• Heard from Justice Court Clerk Janet Laird that the court took in $14,040 in criminal fines and fees, and $2,268 civil fines.
• Approved payment of $3,088 dues to the Southwest Mississippi Partnership for economic developer Pam Keaton.
• Heard from Keaton that county engineer Jeff Dungan is working on preliminary plans to improve Highway 27 between Tylertown and Franklinton, La., in preparation to apply for a federal grant for the project.
• Contributed $500 to sponsor the Boucherie Festival on March 27-28 at the Southwest Event Center.
• Gave $35 to Walthall County 4-H.
• Considered a request from Minnie Vaughn to sponsor the state Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers award and scholarship banquet.
• Heard a request to clean up roadsides near Percy Charles Park on Mount Canaan Road.
• Approved additions and deletions to the county inventory.
• Appointed Supervisor Doug Popwell to the Southwest Mississippi Workforce Development Board, replacing former supervisor Shelton Stogner.
• Went into executive session to discuss an economic development issue, then voted to compromise a doubtful claim, or settle a legal matter, when they returned to regular session.
• Canceled old checks that never cleared the bank.
• Noted vehicles taken home by officials and employees and voting precincts rented or leased by the county in the minutes for auditing and tax purposes.
