McComb’s city board agreed to seek bids for the Alpha Center renovation project after months of rejections and budget concerns.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley brought the Alpha Center project back before the board to approve the bid process on electrical and mechanical repairs, noting that although the architect over the project, Steve Cox, estimated the costs would exceed the budget, the city would not know the exact cost of the work until it received bids.
“We have some bond money that we need to spend. ... The Department of Revenue has notified the mayor’s office that we now have eight months to spend the rest of this bond money,” Lockley said. “Mrs. Joyce (Smith) in recreation is trying to get what it will cost to do the electrical work as well and the air conditioning.
“Understand, those will probably be two different bids — one for the electrical, one for the air conditioning and central heating. This money may be enough to get the electrical done. If we can get that done, we can get the library back home.”
The board voted 3-0 to send the project out to bid with selectmen Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams in favor. Selectmen Devante Johnson, Ronnie Brock and Donovan Hill were absent.
Johnson walked out of the meeting before the vote, and Brock, who was attending by phone, announced he would leave the meeting for a moment. Both Johnson and Brock returned to the meeting after the vote.
The board also received quotes for the MLK gym project, which came in over budget. Lockley noted that the item the board was entertaining mentioned receiving the quotes, not awarding the project to a contractor.
The board voted 3-2 to receive the bids. Johnson, Brock and Williams voted to approve the bids. Cameron and Tullos opposed.
The lowest bid came in at around $1.6 million from Mitch Co. Construction, but the city was working with a budget of around $1.3 million from a $1.5 million general obligation bond.
“The lowest bid is about $200,000 more than the budget,” Lockley said.
The next item the board was supposed to look at was paying M3A, the architect firm that worked on the gym and the bid proposal, but the item died due to a lack of a motion.
The board also heard requests for equipment from multiple department heads from a new tractor to five police cars for the department.
The board voted to make a $165,000 purchase of five 2021 HEMI V8 Durango police units and equipment for the department, which would come from CARES Act salary reimbursement funds that the board allocated to the department along with money from the department’s vehicle fund.
The board also approved a $46,507 purchase of equipment for the new fire truck the department recently acquired. The money for the equipment came from the fire protection fund.
