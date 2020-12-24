Pharmacy, clinic, lab: Guy’s has it all

Guy’s Pharmacy in Summit is at least close to being a one-stop health care shop.
In addition to prescription services, the pharmacy owned by Keith Guy houses Simply Well Family Medical Clinic and Any Lab Test Now, so prospective patients can be tested, treated and medicated, if needed, all under one roof.
The clinic is full service, offering every-day medical service, Department of Transportation physicals, hormone replacement therapy, wellness exams, urgent care and COVID-19 rapid testing.
“We treat all ages,” clinic administrator Marlene Dundas said. “Walk-ins are welcome, and we accept most insurance.”
Nurse practitioner Donald McDaniel sees patients in the clinic “using evidence-based medicine and the latest research,” Dundas said.
“We take the most care treating every individual patient, and ensure the highest privacy,” McDaniel said.
Testing for COVID-19 has been in demand, but Any Lab Test Now also offers affordable testing of DNA, drug screens on urine, nails and hair, pre-employment physicals, allergy testing and specialty panels such as micronutrients.
“Anyone who comes in who is uninsured, we can see tham at an affordable price,” Dundas said. “We can do bloodwork for lower rates.
“It’s my passion to be here. Mr. Keith runs a very Christian organization, and I feel blessed to work for him. Our goal is to provide affordable, quality care to our patients.”
Up front, the pharmacists and technicians can make things easy by producing pill packs with all the doses of medicines taken at one time packaged together.
“The packing machine makes things easy,” said pharmacist Tara McKenzie. “All the techs are trained on using it. Don’t ask me how it works. You put the pills in, and it packs everything based on the time it’s supposed to be taken.”
The pill packs are usually dispensed in 30-day supplies, with perforations between each timely set of doses, and symbols on the packaging help to show whether the doses are for morning or evening.
The store also provides immune support packs of various vitamins and minerals, including Vitamins C and D and zinc, which McKenzie said has been shown in some studies to help prevent catching COVID-19.
Guy’s has been able to stock up on products like alcohol, sanitizing wipes and masks, and has a large stock of vitamins and supplements beyond the immune packs. For those in need, the store also has canes, crutches and walkers to assist to mobility.
Those who want to save some time getting prescriptions refilled can download the new Guy’s app, Rx to Go, and scan or type their prescription numbers for a head start before they head to the pharmacy to walk in or use the drive-thru for pickup.
“More people are using the drive-thru since the pandemic hit,” McKenzie said. “I’m glad people are using it for social distancing, but we’re glad for people to come in, too.
“We’re the frontline of healthcare accessibility. We build relationships that are deeper with our patients.”
