A COVID-19 case and close contact with someone infected will have students at McComb High School learning from home for the next two weeks, school officials announced Monday.
“Due to the number of McComb High School staff members that will be quarantined, the school will not have enough staff to provide in-person instruction,” the school district said in a statement. “Therefore, all scholars will receive virtual instruction for the next 14 days.”
The school district also said it was cancelling extracurricular activities for the time being. The district will continue to provide grab-and-go meals between 10:30 a.m. and noon for the high school students.
The announcement Monday follows the news that the high school has quarantined its football and soccer teams. The decision effectively ends the football team’s season before its second playoff game.
