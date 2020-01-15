A violent crash outside Centreville killed a Florence man and trapped two other people inside an overturned pickup truck on Friday, according to a Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman.
Craig James said troopers arrived to the scene of the crash at the intersection of highways 48 and 24 just after 7 p.m.
They found two badly damaged vehicles, a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Matthew L. Roberts, 29, of Marrero, La., and occupied by an unidentified person, and a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pickup driven by Grady J. Martin, 58, of Biloxi.
George H. Westcott, 80, of Florence, a passenger in the Chevrolet, died in the accident.
Roberts went by ambulance to Field Health System in Centreville and Martin went by ambulance to a Baton Rouge hospital, James said. Roberts’ passenger didn’t require hospitalization.
James said the S-10 was southbound on Highway 24 at the intersection with 48 when it collided with the westbound Ford F-150, causing the Chevrolet pickup truck to overturn.
Liberty Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief Grant McCurley said Centreville firefighters requested his department’s assistance in freeing several trapped motorists from the Ford F-150 using the Jaws of Life.
No charges have been filed in the incident.
