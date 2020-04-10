LIBERTY — Aldermen Tuesday named Scott Reeves the new town police chief. Reeves has been serving as interim chief since the resignation of Brad Bellipanni at the end of last year.
Reeves, of Summit, graduated from North Pike High School and has worked for the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Summit and Brookhaven police departments. He went to work for the Liberty Police Department in 2017.
In other business, aldermen:
• Declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus and agreed to follow state guidelines. Town Hall is closed to walk-in traffic. Payments may be made through night drop and by mail. Town Hall is still open to phone calls.
• Promoted part-time police officer Scote Renfroe to full-time.
• Noted two conferences have been postponed due to the coronavirus. The Mississippi Rural Water Association conference scheduled for late March was moved to May. And the Mississippi Municipal League summer conference was moved from June to September.
• Approved final payments on the Community Development Block Grant water tank rehabilitation project, including $12,840 to the Ferguson Group, $4,200 to Neel Schaffer and $77,940 to Diamond Enterprise. The board also approved a change order reducing the overall cost from $273,000 to $270,000.
• Renewed the annual lawn maintenance contract with BHA Lawn Service for $448 a month, same as last year.
• Renewed coverage with AirMedCare for full-time employees and elected officials at a total of $1,396.
• Authorized a resident on Blalock Circle resident to install a propane tank for standby generator usage.
Gloster meeting
short and sweet
In an unusually brief meeting Tuesday, the town board promoted part-time police officer Marcus Brooks to full-time.
And the board agreed to advertise for bids for construction work on a Community Development Block Grant sewer lagoon project.
Town Hall is closed to walk-in traffic due to the coronavirus, but the phone lines are open and there is a drop box outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.