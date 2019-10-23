A Magnolia man accused of committing a string of armed robberies, including two convenience store hold-ups and the Sunday afternoon stick-up of a beauty supply store, is behind bars.
McComb police investigators charged Benjamin E. Robertson, 18, 6128 Magnolia-Progress Road, on Monday with three counts of armed robbery. He was being held in the Pike County jail on $750,000 bond.
Robertson allegedly robbed the Circle B convenience store on Pearl River Avenue around 9:30 Thursday night, Detective Victoria Carter said.
She said Robertson entered the business and approached two cashiers, waved around a black handgun and ordered the clerks to open the register.
Surveillance footage showed the robber taking an undisclosed amount of cash and stuffing it into a backpack that he brought into the store before fleeing on foot.
Police said he ran across Pearl River Avenue and disappeared behind a Dollar General store.
Carter said Robertson allegedly robbed the Shell station at 214 W. Presley Blvd. just after 6 p.m. Saturday, this time with two juvenile accomplices.
He allegedly entered the store and ordered the cashier to empty the cash register before he and the two juveniles fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Robertson also is accused of robbing a cashier at gunpoint at MC Beauty Supply at 1211 Delaware Ave. around 3 p.m. Sunday before fleeing with cash.
Police said all three suspects they believe are responsible for the robbery were captured on surveillance cameras, and that led to their swift identification and apprehension.
The two juveniles involved in the string of robberies were arrested Sunday, and one of them apparently identified Robertson to detectives. Their names are being withheld because of their age. Robertson was arrested Monday at his home.
In another case, police arrested a local man accused of breaking into a home while the homeowner was present.
Kevin Michael Barnes, 27, of 501 Beech St. was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Friday after he allegedly broke into a house in the 800 block of Lakeshore Drive just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
Police arrived at the scene after receiving notice from the homeowner that someone had broken into their home. The homeowner told police that they did not know the burglar and that the intruder refused to leave the property.
An officer arrived on scene and arrested Barnes without incident.
While making the arrest police recovered miscellaneous items of jewelry and an undisclosed amount of cash they say were stolen from the residence.
Barnes is being held in the Pike County jail on $35,000 bond.
