Southwest Mississippi Community College is proposing a combined budget of almost $25.6 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year, but bracing for possibly punishing cuts from the state.
Andrew Alford, the school’s vice president for finance, told school trustees he had included a $500,000 line item for contingency in the budget, to prepare for likely state budget cuts due to tax shortfalls stemming from the business layoffs and closures ordered for COVID-19 precautions.
Even with budget cuts from the state expected, Alford projected increases in two of the three budgets prepared each year.
The general operating budget was proposed at almost $18.4 million, an increase of a little more than $250,000. The contingency item is located here, both for state cuts and possible decreases in enrollment, which can affect funding allocated through the state Board of Community and Junior Colleges.
The auxiliary budget, which includes room and board and other fees paid by students or scholarships, is projected to rise about $33,000, to almost $3.3 million. Alford also allowed for a possible transfer of up to $250,000 from auxiliary to general operations.
The physical plant budget of almost $3.9 million is a decrease of about $218,000, and includes $448,000 for debt service on the newest dormitory, baseball lighting and a sewer renovation, as well as just over $2 million for a paving project approved in May and technology upgrade for more wireless connectivity and new internet switches.
Alford said the contingency in the budget is important because “we don’t know about the state appropriations. The Legislature is still in session.”
He said lawmakers could have to cut as much as 20% from community college appropriations, which could take roughly $900,000 to $1.7 million away from the almost $8.7 million otherwise projected.
Without knowing what may come out of Jackson, the budget projects an increase of about $15,000 from the state, contingency notwithstanding.
“We are hoping for the best for our appropriations,” Dr. Steve Bishop, the school president said.
He said he and other community college officials from around the state had met with the appropriations committee chairmen for both the House and Senate in Jackson recently to plead for at least level funding, if possible.
Both chairmen were attentive to their concerns, he said, but he noted that Senate chairman Briggs Hopson of Vicksburg said there would be a cut, but he wanted to avoid making more cuts in the middle of the year.
“We hope we’ll be okay,” Bishop said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.