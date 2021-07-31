Pike County supervisors were delighted Friday to receive a recommended annual budget with no proposed tax increase. Not only that, the budget includes air ambulance service for all county residents.
However, county administrator Tami Dangerfield warned that the return of COVID-19 — in the form of the delta variant — adds uncertainty to the budget.
“The year of 2020 brought about a lot of challenges with COVID-19,” Dangerfield said.
“Here we are again facing yet another crisis with the (delta) variant around cases. With that being said, it makes projecting revenues and expenditures quite difficult in an unprecedented time.”
Supervisors praised Dangerfield after looking over her proposed 2021-22 budget and tax levy.
“I just want to commend you on the work here because it makes it very easy for us to review,” said Supervisor Sam Hall, getting agreement from other supervisors.
The proposed budget totals nearly $48.3 million, with a proposed tax levy of 62.41 mills countywide — slightly less than last year’s 62.46 mills.
That doesn’t include 1 mill for garbage collection and 2.5 for volunteer fire departments, which apply only to rural areas. Nor does it include school district taxes.
The budget includes 3% pay raises for all county employees except elected officials, who get none. It also pays for computer and software upgrades, grant matching funds, expected fees for redistricting, and salary for a new county Extension agent.
This is a reappraisal year, but property values are not expected to increase, said Tax Assessor Laurie Allen.
“The assessments overall, residential especially, I’ve seen mostly decreases,” Allen said.
The exception is when a property owner adds on, such as a swimming pool or shed, she said.
Residents with special homestead exemption — senior citizens and handicapped people — have a freeze on increased assessments during a reappraisal year anyway, she noted.
Dangerfield said a decrease in debt service expenses enabled her to include the air ambulance service, which will cost the equivalent of half a tax mill.
Most county departments see no increases in the proposed budget. Supervisors will meet with department heads at a budget work session 8 a.m. Aug. 9.
Earlier in the meeting, supervisors turned down an appeal to raise their own salaries along with those of justice court judges and the county prosecuting attorney.
In 2019 the Legislature authorized supervisors to enact the raises, which would total $1,341 a month for the attorney, five supervisors and three judges — a total of a little over $12,000 a year.
County prosecuting attorney David Brewer said the last time the Legislature authorized such raises was 2007, and Pike County supervisors didn’t approve those until 2012. Meanwhile, health insurance has gone up along with inflation.
“We’re working on 2007 raises in a 2020 economy,” Brewer said.
Meanwhile, county employees received raises in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2019, Brewer said.
Supervisors flatly refused doing anything that would increase their own salaries.
“It would be kind of hard to explain in the times we have now to give ourselves a raise when there are so many other things we need to do,” Hall said.
Board president Robert Accardo was even more direct: “There isn’t a supervisor in the state of Mississippi that deserves a raise.”
Accardo said it’s “cruel” that supervisors can’t raise salaries for Brewer and the judges without raising their own, but the legislation requires the salaries of them all to be the same.
Supervisor Lee Fortenberry cited residents’ complaints about road conditions.
“I wish ours (salaries) were separate from y’all,” he told Brewer.
