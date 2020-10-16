A contractor wants McComb officials to pay more than $9,000 for flooring for which the city hadn’t secured a bid after miscommunication regarding the Alpha Center rehabilitation project.
Johnnie Turner of JT & Sons Construction, said the city should pay him $9,336 that he spent on flooring for the Alpha Center before the project went out to bid.
Turner previously worked on the bathrooms for the Alpha Center, and he said he was told he had the contract for the flooring as well. He then ordered flooring after Recreation Department Director Joyce Smith selected new tile.
Smith said she told Turner he “had the lowest quote” but argued that she never told him he had the contract.
Board attorney Angela Cockerham said she remembered drafting the contract for the construction of the bathroom but not the flooring.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the board would have had to approve the project, noting it was not in the minutes.
Tuner said he bought supplies for the bathroom before approval and did the same for the flooring.
Tuner chalked the problem up to miscommunication between himself and Smith.
Selectman Michael Cameron said the project and communication got off on the wrong foot and noted he would not “spend a dime” until he had a contract in hand if he were the contractor, but he also said he would be open to paying for the flooring if needed.
The board tabled the matter of paying Turner by Cameron’s request until the next meeting to give Turner time to procure an invoice.
