A gunman opened fire on a car full of people and police are looking for a man who abandoned his car in the aftermath of another shooting as gun violence continued in McComb in the past week.
Detective Sgt. Victoria Carter said a vehicle with four people inside was stopped around 9 p.m. Saturday while riding through Community Park Apartments when a man walked in front of the vehicle.
The man called for group of other men to encircle the car and one of them began firing into the vehicle.
One of the four occupants was shot in the shoulder and taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Police aren’t releasing the shooting victim’s name or the name of the driver out of concerns for their safety.
Carter said the victims told police they did not know who shot at them or why.
On Friday, officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a Dodge Neon that had hit a utility pole on the 1300 block of 14th Street.
Carter said the car’s owner, Bernard Vanburen of McComb, was not in his vehicle and had apparently fled the scene after the shooting. She said officers contacted his family and they did not know his whereabouts. Officers picked up 14 casings at the scene, Carter said.
Police also arrested three teenagers Tuesday afternoon for possession of stolen firearms.
She said a passer-by in Community Parks saw three teenagers standing outside holding assault rifles. Officers arrived on the scene and found an 18-year-old, 17-year-old and 16-year-old all with weapons in plain view.
She’s not releasing their names because of their ages, even though the 18-year-old and 17-year-old can be charged as adults.
Officers also responded to an auto burglary at Thrift Drugs around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Carter said a 9mm handgun was stolen out of a vehicle while the owner was in the store. There were no suspects as of Thursday, she said.
In other recent arrests:
• Kalvin Lamar Pittman, 38, of McComb, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
• Accacia Ratliff, 25, of Summit, was charged with felony fleeing on Wednesday.
• Lazarius Hodges, 27, of McComb, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm by McComb Police Department on Wednesday.
• Frank D. Lambert, 38, of McComb was charged with possession of a controlled substance Aug. 13 by PCSO.
• Rebekah Barnes, 35, of Summit, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance Aug. 11 by PCSO.
