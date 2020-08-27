An “extremely dangerous” Hurricane Laura was on track to unleash an “unsurvivable” storm surge and devastating winds as the Category 4 monster made landfall Wednesday night or early today over Louisiana and Texas.
Forecasters said Southwest Mississippi’s risks include rain, gusty winds and tornadoes today.
“Mississippi is certainly not out of the woods. We’ll be experiencing effects from this storm,” Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Greg Michel said Wednesday afternoon.
Pike, Amite and Wilkinson counties were under a flash flood watch throughout Wednesday night, and coastal Harrison and Hancock counties were bracing for 2 to 6 feet of storm surge.
“We could experience tornadoes in addition to the rainfall and the wind,” Michel said, adding that evacuation shelters were open in Hancock, Marion and Jefferson Davis counties.
Forecasts showed Laura could produce about 5 to 10 inches of rain and possibly as much as 15 inches in some areas. Southwest Mississippi was expected to receive a couple of inches.
Laura was producing hurricane-force winds 60 miles away from its center and tropical storm-force winds 205 miles out, putting Southwest Mississippi in that range.
Michel said Mississippi River counties inundated by Yazoo River backwater flooding earlier this year also could see flooding from Laura.
A MEMA search and rescue unit is standing by in Baton Rouge, and Louisiana has also requested aviation support from Mississippi, mainly heavy-lift helicopters, Michel said.
“This has been a very stressful situation for a lot of folks with a storm this strong,” he said, noting how Laura is following the track of the 2005’s Hurricane Rita and threatening destruction along a similar scale.
FEMA coordinating officer Brett Howard urged Mississippians to not let their guard down.
“It’s not a landfall for Mississippi but there will be effects from this major hurricane throughout Mississippi,” he said.
Laura’s main threat remained to the west, with warnings from the major hurricane with 140 mph winds growing more dire as it approached landfall, bringing a deadly storm surge of 20 feet — enough to flood towns and cities.
“Little time remains to protect life and property,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in its 1 p.m. advisory for Laura on Wednesday.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Laura was about 200 miles southeast of Lake Charles, La., and moving northwest at 16 mph.
Laura was expected to bring an surge of water along 450 miles of coastline from Texas to Mississippi.
“Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas.”
The Associated Press reported that 300 Gulf of Mexico oil platforms have been evacuated and 84% of gulf production had been ceased, along with 61% of natural gas production.
