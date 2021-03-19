McComb’s police station can now be used as a “safe zone” for online transaction meet-ups in an effort to cut down on crime, city officials said.
“I am doing everything in my power to keep the residents of McComb and our citizens safe,” Police Chief Garland Ward said. “Nowadays, people are purchasing and selling a lot more online, and they end up in these situations with strangers.”
The police station, located at 501 Beech St., which has 24-hour surveillance, will be a designated safe zone. Ward said he hopes the establishment of the zone will help cut down on crime and reduce danger in meeting strangers to make online transactions.
“Any time anyone wants to come by, they can — daylight, nighttime, anytime — because no matter the time of day, you don’t know who you are really meeting,” Ward said.
He said every inch of the department’s parking lot is under constant surveillance.
The trend of establishing safe zones has been popping up as online transactions have become more prevalent.
The move follows a decision by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to create safe exchange zones in Metairie, La., and Harvey, La.
The move came in response to the recent death of a 29-year-old Joseph Vindel, who was shot while attempting to sell his dirt bike at an apartment complex. The sheriff’s office named their safe zone after Vindel.
Ward said this incident was not the main reason his department decided to make its parking lot a safe zone, but it was a factor.
“That was one of the reasons,” he said of the killing. “There have also been one or two incidents at Walmart that didn’t go very well. Luckily nobody got hurt or was taken advantage of, but we figured a safe zone at the police department would be a good way to nip the issues in the bud.”
