Deciding early

Election Day is a month away, but Walter McCoy of McComb can scratch voting off his to-do list.
McCoy went to the Pike County Courthouse Friday morning, filled out an absentee voting application and marked up a paper ballot at a voting booth in a courthouse hallway, where two pollworkers were helping voters.
“I work out of state all the time. I’m not at home all the time,” he said. “A lot of times I’m too far to come home and vote.”
Because of that, he is eligible to vote absentee.
Around the time McCoy was casting his ballot, so were a few other voters, particularly those over 65. Election officials are encouraging people who can vote absentee to do so, preferably in person.
“It worked out a lot better for me. I liked it. When you go to the polls, there’s usually a line. Here it was pretty simple,” he said.
Absentee voting is the closest thing Mississippi has to mail-in and early voting.
While it’s not open to everybody, there’s still a good chunk of the voting population who can participate, including anyone over 65, the disabled, college students, military personnel, people who will be out of town on Election Day or people who will be working when polls are open. The state recently mailed ballots to anyone who over 65, as well as military members. This year, people under quarantine for COVID-19 can also vote absentee.
Circuit Clerk Roger Graves and Election Commission Chair Trudy Berger led a sparsely attended meeting at Summit Town Hall on Thursday evening to discuss the absentee voting process.
Graves said demand for absentee voting is high this election year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Four years ago we counted 1,900 absentee ballots. This year we’ve already got 600,” Graves said.
He said people over 65 who are at high risk of having major complications from the virus should come to the courthouse and vote early.
“When you’re over 65 and you have diabetes or heart disease, you need to vote that way,” Graves said.
When requesting an absentee ballot, voters receive an application, a ballot and an envelope. The application itself is an envelope, with the ballot stuffed inside. Voters fill out the ballot and application, put the ballot back inside the application seal it and sign across the flap. The last part is an important step because the signature across the flap serves as an additional seal itself, and if it’s not signed this way then the ballot will be disqualified.
Voters can mail in their absentee ballots, but that requires additional steps, including the requirement absentee voters, excluding the disabled, to notarize both the ballot and application.
State election officials are fighting a lawsuit filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which wants the state to open absentee voting to everyone and suspend the notarization requirement, calling the restrictions unconstitutional.
The issue of early voting has received a lot of attention this year. The coronavirus pandemic has led to more Americans voting ahead of Election Day in a process that’s seen as safer from a public health standpoint. But it also has been receiving more scrutiny, particularly from President Donald Trump and his supporters, who allege it’s susceptible to fraud.
However, Graves and Berger said fraud isn’t the biggest risk with absentee voting. They’re more concerned about voters inadvertently disenfranchising themselves by incorrectly filling out an absentee ballot application or the ballot itself.
“We’re not concerned about fraud. I’m not concerned about fraud. We’ve got enough safeguards in place. Those ballots cannot be counterfeited,” Berger said, noting they have barcodes and other security devices. “You’re not going to copy ballot and get it to go through a scanner.”
“Our biggest concern is people not signing across the flap,” Graves said.
He said his office will try to contact people in advance if they see signatures that would disqualify an absentee ballot ahead of the election, but as things ramp up closer to Election Day he might not be able to make any promises.
The clerk’s office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for absentee voting and voter registration. Monday is the deadline to register to vote.
The clerk’s office will be open 8 a.m. to 5.p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, the last day to vote absentee.
Mailed-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3.
“If you know of anybody who want s to vote absentee, please tell them to come on. Don’t wait until that last Saturday,” Graves said.
