After seeing daily new COVID-19 rates in the 20s and 30s recently, Pike County recorded another day of relatively low coronavirus number Thursday, with just 16 new infections and another death.
People aged 18-29 still account for the highest rate of infection in Pike County, with 170 identified since March but no deaths. The second-most affected age group, those aged 60-69, account for 140 infections and 11 deaths, the highest among any age group in Pike County.
The vast majority of confirmed infections are among those aged 18 to 69, but all of the deaths are among patients aged 50 and older. Ages 60 through 79 has seen the most deaths in Pike County, with 21 since March.
Amite County remains relatively unaffected by the virus, having lost just six residents since March despite 220 residents testing positive for the disease. Franklin County hasn’t added any infections in four days and has recorded just two deaths since the outbreak.
Nearby Lawrence County has seen 306 infections and seven deaths, while neighboring Lincoln County has recorded 790 infections and 41 deaths, 28 of which were among residents of long-term care facilities.
Walthall County, which has about half the disease burden of Pike County despite having only one-third of the size of population, has recorded 489 infections and 19 deaths, nine of which were among residents of long-term care facilities.
Walthall County supervisors had previously recommended the wearing of masks there in public, but an executive order signed by the governor last week mandated the practice.
Students returned to class Wednesday in Walthall County and were required to wear masks while at school, pursuant to the order handed down by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs earlier this week.
Statewide, health officials reported 956 infections, hundreds less than usually reported during the middle of the week, and an additional 21 deaths. The Pike County death was the only coronavirus fatality reported out of southwest Mississippi on Wednesday.
Mississippi continues to have the highest test positivity rate in the United States at just over 34%, which is more than three times higher than the national average of 9%. Neighboring Alabama maintains the second highest rate at 19%, as does nearby Florida. The Deep South stands in stark contrast to New England, Alaska and Michigan, all of which boast test positivity rates under 3%.
