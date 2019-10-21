The Monday Report 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Find it here: http://www.enterprise-journal.com/eedition/monday_report/edition_33464a46-9a7b-5837-b296-a8cd29aaed48.html Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 70° Cloudy Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News The Monday Report Memorial dedicated to Lincoln County shooting victims South Pike soars past Raymond on senior night Parklane can't slow down Oak Forest on the road North Pike edged by Lawrence County Stores ready for lottery Bogue Chitto halts five-game slide, defeats Enterprise Miss prep football scores: Week 9 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMemorial dedicated to Lincoln County shooting victimsMcComb cop collides with motorist, puts car into businessChildren’s advocacy center opens branch in Lincoln CountyJackson to headline Summit St. Unity FestivalLadarius S. ReedCity splits on auditorAva Gray HoneaNorth Pike hangs on to defeat McCombHomochitto headlinersComing soon: Lottery Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBogue Chitto monument dedication Saturday (1) Latest e-Edition Monday Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.