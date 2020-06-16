MHS top grads recall year

High school is supposed to prepare young men and women for challenges they will face in the world, but many students this season, including the 2020 Class at McComb High School, were presented a challenge neither they nor anyone else has ever dealt with.
Senior Alisha Tucker was putting together a strong year at McComb. In addition to being named the valedictorian, she was also named homecoming queen, senior vice president and captain for the girls’ basketball team. But the virus re-routed her year and kept her from shining on the track and field team, where she was a two-time state discus champion.
When the pandemic first became an issue, Tucker said she enjoyed the extended break, but it began to change everything in her senior year.
“At first, it was cool that we were out for so long,” she said. “But when looking back, there was a lot that we missed out on and we were not able to do. We were not able to do our senior number, we were not able to have our brunch, we were not able to have our senior skip day. A lot of seniors look forward to that.”
Once they got back to doing school work, they had to transition to online classes, something that took Tucker some time to get used to.
“I take college classes, but they were moved online,” she said. “This transition was tough for me because I prefer visual learning in the classroom scene, more than online.”
The pandemic has taught Tucker some valuable lessons, but there is one that stands out the most.
“The most that I’ve learned is that you have to expect the unexpected,” she said. “You can have some things planned out, but at the snap of your fingers, everything can change.”
Tucker, the daughter of Sonja and Charley Tucker of McComb, will be attending Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in the fall on a basketball scholarship. She said that she wants to major in law.
Despite it being unusual, Tucker is thankful to have had a graduation ceremony, and she gives credit to the school for putting on the event.
“It was very professional, and I give McComb props for that,” she said. “We shot a video weeks before to have it ready for the graduation ceremony on May 21. We could only bring in two parents, and at first it was sad, because we wanted so many people to see us. I appreciate that the school was keeping everyone safe, but I am disappointed in the timing of this pandemic.”
Like Tucker, the year for McComb salutatorian She’Kobe Wilbert got off to a promising start, but eventually turned into one of uncertainty and frustration.
“At the start of the year, I would say that it really seemed like a make-believe story with everything going so well,” he said. “It was maybe one of the best years that I have ever had.
“(Then) we started hearing little buzzes about the coronavirus and we didn’t think that it was going to affect us directly. We just kept on going and went off to spring break, then we go the news about school.”
But Wilbert is glad that it didn’t completely take away his final year in high school, adding that it united him and his classmates.
“I would say that even though it destroyed the rest of our senior year, it didn’t take us with it,” he said. “We didn’t let that moment define us. We stood together as a class.”
Even though the pandemic took quite a bit from Wilbert and the rest of his classmates during much of the latter half of their senior year, he is glad that they were able to come together partially to have a graduation ceremony.
“We get the news that we are having a graduation ceremony and the majority of us are excited because we get to graduate, like seniors should.” he said. “I pulled up w th my parents and they had this whole format out with a camera crew. I was puzzled, but they said that this is our graduation ceremony.”
Wilbert added that his opinion on the event changed throughout the evening, and in the end he was thankful for the school for having the ceremony.
Wilbert will attend the University of Southern Mississippi and plans on majoring in kinesiology. He is the son of Chris and Shilunda Wilbert of McComb.
