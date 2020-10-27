TYLERTOWN — Walthall County school board members again hired two consulting companies to advise teachers and principals on educational best practices in an effort to boost student growth and achievement and the schools’ test scores.
Bailey Education Group and Performance Based Education will again split the consulting duties, with Performance getting Tylertown Elementary School and all of Tylertown High School. Last year, THS was split, with seventh and eighth grades given to one company and the upper grades to the other.
Bailey will serve Tylertown Primary School and Dexter and Salem attendance centers.
School board members questioned why Bailey was also listed as consulting at Tylertown Elementary School, which went with Performance.
Assistant Superintendent Andy Brock said Bailey’s services at TES would be limited to working with special education teachers, and would be paid from state school improvement funds rather than regular district funds like the rest of the contracts.
Bailey will receive $1,350 per school per day for its services. Performance’s fee is $1,300 per school per day. Bailey is scheduled from a low of 10 days at Dexter to a high of 47 days for TES special education. Performance will spend 23 days with both levels of THS and 30 days at TES.
There were two other bidders for the consulting work. Millenium bid $1,250 and KidsFirst bid $1,375. Though Milennium had a lower bid, Bailey and Performance scored higher on the service evaluation rubric.
In other business, the board:
• Adopted the seal of biliteracy for diplomas for students who demonstrate proficiency in two or more languages.
• Readopted a policy that was accidentally deleted when policies were revised to eliminate mention of the former federal No Child Left Behind program.
• Approved test security plans at each school.
• Contracted with Kimberly Alford to reconcile bank statements each month.
• Approved a payroll adjustment for Grant Williamson to cover payments for Mississippi High School Activities Association scheduling. Williamson cannot be paid for that through accounts payable because he is a district employee.
• Reassigned a 16th Section lease.
• Approved an after-school program at TPS.
• Accepted a $500 donation to Salem from the Blackbaud Giving Fund.
• Learned THS volleyball had won the district title.
• Heard a report from Superintendent Wade Carney that the district has 1,245 students attending in person, and had no students referred to the alternative school.
• Hired assistant principal and counselor Michelle Stinson at Salem; third-grade teacher Vickie Denton at Dexter; basketball coaches Myron Sartin for eighth-grade boys and Jeremey Harrell for ninth-grade boys at THS; archery coach Lisa Sumrall at Dexter; assistant volleyball coach Kayla Puder at Salem; and substitute bus drivers Shana Magee, Earlene Sartin and Jeffrey Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.