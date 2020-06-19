What started out as a positive year for the kids at Parklane Academy quickly turned into a mass of doubt and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Many of the kids were unsure of what was in store in the future, but after months of schooling at home and social distancing, they now head into the summer for a much-needed break.
While many of the kids went into the summer break looking ahead to next year at Parklane, the seniors missed out on their last chances to participate in memorable activities that only come during their final year.
Valedictorian Manas Sharma viewed the past year as a whole as a special one, considering it was a memorable anniversary.
“It’s been really unorthodox since the beginning because this is Parklane’s 50th year, so there was always something special about our graduating class,” he said.
But on top of being involved with all of the memorable events to recognize the anniversary, Sharma also had to deal with planning for his future.
He had to finalize plans to attend Yale in the fall, where he will major in biology.
Sharma, the son of Rajesh and Preety Sanger of McComb, adds that the pandemic presented a whole new set of challenges.
“I believe that COVID-19 kept us away from the learning that we would accomplish in our final quarter of school,” he said. “It was kind of an early finish to the school year in a kind of way.”
But he believes it also brought out the best in he and his fellow Class of 2020 classmates. “It really showed some unity that we really did overcome this and we learned a lot of things like when things don’t go our way. And it got us ready for the future when things don’t go our way, and it was meaningful lessons for the future. Things may not go always our way, but we have to give it your all and finish what you started.”
In a similar boat is Parklane 2020 salutatorian Maddie Dixon. After getting her senior year started with traditional activities such as senior breakfast, plans were changed when the pandemic spread.
“We started off with typical senior activities throughout the beginning part, and at the end it kind of got cut short,” she said. “No senior trip, no senior prom, no senior skip day, so that was pretty sad.”
Despite having a number of activities taken away, Dixon kept a positive frame of mind throughout the process and it turned out to be better than she expected.
It also offered a chance for she and her classmates to come together and help each other get through the trying time.
“We did study groups with each other to try and make it like school,” she said. “We just helped each other out, telling each other that it was going to be OK and get through it together.”
Dixon was also very thankful for Parklane putting together a graduation ceremony.
“At first we were supposed to have a parade, but then they (administrators) decided that they wanted to make it more special for us so they did groups of 10, which I really liked,” she said.
“It wasn’t like the regular ceremony, but it was more of a special thing for us. It gave us more recognition.”
Prior to the ceremony, Dixon and her classmates got the opportunity to reminisce about their time at Parklane by walking through the halls and greeting a few teachers.
Now with her sights set on college, Dixon will head east to Hattiesburg. She will attend Southern Miss in the fall and major in health sciences. From there she hopes to attend medical school at William Carey.
And if there is one thing that Dixon has learned during her unusual year, it is patience.
“It has taught me patience, for sure,” she said. “Everything is not going to go the way you think it is, and that is okay. It also taught me how to build more friendships, too.”
Dixon is the daughter of Dr. William and Stacy Dixon of Bogue Chitto.
