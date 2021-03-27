A fight in a convenience store parking lot led to the shooting death of a McComb man Thursday night.
Jarvis Miller, 28, was shot five times with a handgun in the parking lot of the convenience store on the corner of Summit and St. Augustine streets around 10:30.
Police arrived after one of the store’s employees called 911. Officers found Miller still alive at the scene, said Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
“From a witness, there was an altercation prior to the shooting between him and another Black male,” she said.
Miller died after being taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Pike County Coroner Wally Jones pronounced Miller dead in the emergency room.
He had been shot at least five times in his abdomen and right arm, Jones said.
Miller’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Biloxi on Friday for an autopsy.
Police have identified a person of interest relative to the incident, Frecardo Raushaud Brown, a 27-year-old Black man from McComb.
They said he is not a suspect, and police are merely looking to talk to him about what happened, Carter said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (601) 684-3214 or the anonymous Crimestoppers tip line at (888) 755-8810.
