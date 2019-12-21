Deck the paws: Pet Hotel pampers pups

Christmas is a busy time of year for people, pets and vets.
The staff at the McComb Animal Hospital’s Pet Hotel knows firsthand how the holiday rush can include a herd of dogs and cats coming through the door, either for medical attention or boarding.
“Lots of people get new puppies and kittens for Christmas, so we start seeing a lot of new babies,” said Melanie Carruth, the clinic’s office manager.
Carruth said anyone getting a pet for Christmas should get them vaccinated as soon as possible, as well as making sure other needs are met, such as starting them out on a good diet, having a fenced-in yard, training them and getting them on a monthly schedule for heartworm and flea prevention.
Carruth said animal shelters are a good place to get pets because they’ve already been medically screened and approved for adoption.
And after the holiday break is over and it’s time to go back to school or work, The Pet Hotel can take those potty training pups off owners’ hands during the work day so they won’t come home to any surprises. The business’ doggy day care is $5 per day per dog.
“We take them to the bathroom and we feed them,” Carruth said.
The clinic also is busy with a spike in medical cases during the holidays.
“There are some emergencies we see this time of year,” Carruth said.
Pets might not only see the introduction of a tree in the living room as a seasonal urinal or a gigantic playpen for cats, but they tend to eat trees and poinsettias, which produce a milky substance that can cause blindness in humans and animals.
As a matter of fact, don’t put it past a dog to get into a sizeable menu of off-limits people food that can make them sick — as can happen with a house full of people not paying attention — leading to a trip to the vet’s office.
The Pet Hotel is especially convenient for holiday travelers in need of boarding services. Hotel rates are $15 per night per dog and $13.50 for cats.
Carruth said pet owners can enjoy their trip with less stress “knowing their pets are taken care of medically and otherwise.”
And what hotel would be complete without a spa?
“We are now offering a spa day twice a month,” Carruth said.
The spa excursion includes a deluxe bath, nail clipping, sanitary clipping and fluff and dry.
“We have been doing it a couple of months and it has been successful,” Carruth said.
