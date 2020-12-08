Unique Treasures brings back old times

A visit to Unique Treasures gift shop and vendors mall in Summit is like a journey to, say, the town of Bedford Falls, N.Y., in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Quaint. Friendly. Old-timey. Christmasy.
“People just still like the old look,” said employee Debbie Wilson, who runs the store along with owner Beverly Jackson at 814 Robb St. “They want to go back to the simpler times, the happier times.”
The sentiment holds true for downtown Summit, which is decked out with holiday cheer, despite a coronavirus shutdown this past spring.
“People have really supported Summit,” Wilson said. “We had people say they’re trying to buy something from every store because they want to see Summit thrive.”
Businesses have decorated to look “homey, warm, inviting,” Wilson said.
“Our council and mayor have worked really well with us,” she said, noting Mayor Percy Robinson stops by the store once a week.
“Summit is just a nice little village that everybody loves,” Wilson said.
“Sales have really been good,” Wilson said. “Many people are not going out of town to shop this year because of the virus.”
Many also prefer small-town shops to a mall, she said.
“The store is large enough that people are socially distancing themselves.”
Unique Treasures is normally open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, but this Thursday it and other Summit stores will stay open till 7 for “late night shopping,” Wilson said.
Unique Treasures is full of crafts and collections from 40 vendors — including Wilson’s own rustic hand-painted signs, such as ones that say “Gone Fishin’ ” or “Creek Rats Hangout.”
There are wind chimes and beaded lampshades, crockery and cast iron, blue bottles and enamelware, old toys and 33-LP albums, goat milk soap and Hoosier cabinets, pottery and woodwork, clothes, cookware and furniture — among countless other items, many Christmas-related.
“The main focal point inside this year has been our ‘Christmas tree farm,’ ” Wilson said, referring to a collection of decorative trees: “green, silver, metal, barnwood, ceramic — a variety of different types of trees and different sizes.”
The space started as a “farmers market” in the spring and summer with both real and decorative vegetables. In the fall it became a “pumpkin farm” before giving way to Christmas trees.
“So many people now are putting trees in different rooms of the house,” Wilson said. “Some people take small trees to elderly people who don’t want big trees but something to brighten their Christmas.”
There are countless other Christmas decorations as well: nutcrackers, Nativities, snowmen, angels, toy soldiers, candles, old-timey lighted blow molds, “made in Japan” items from the 1940s and ’50s.
“People want the old vintage,” Wilson said.
One window display illustrates the book “The Three Trees,” which tells the story of three young trees that aspire to become great. One wants to be a treasure chest but is used for a manger; another hopes to become a ship but instead is turned into a fishing boat for Jesus and his apostles; a third dreams of becoming a towering tree but instead is used for the cross.
“We’ve had people go stand at the window and read the story and have tears rolling down their cheeks,” Wilson said.
“Seeing people touched by Christ means more to us than anything we sell.”
