Summit’s Fall Fest finally a go

The Summit Fall Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Summit, with live music, vendors and a pie bake-off.
“We are looking for a good crowd. I think people are ready to get out and have a good time,” said festival organizer Carol Ann McMorris. “The weather looks like it will be clearing up by Saturday.”
Weather forecasts show cold weather cast off from Hurricane Zeta to last into the weekend. Saturday’s high will be 68 during a partly cloudy day, with a low of 48 — perfect weather to get in the fall spirit.
The festival was originally scheduled for early October, but Hurricane Delta squashed those plans. This led to many vendors having to back out due to scheduling issues, but McMorris said those vending spots are filled.
“What we lost, we gained even more,” she said. “People have been coming every day to become vendors.”
The festival is boasting more than 30 vendors of various specialties, including art and clothing to food and toys. The festival will primarily take place on Robb Street and giutar-piano duo Keys vs. Strings will be performing on West Railroad Street.
McMorris said that the vendors will be spaced apart to maintain social distancing, and that masks will be required under the town’s mask ordinance.
“Be smart and be safe,” she said, adding that the distance between vendors should help protect both the vendors and the those attending the festival.
The pie bake-off registration will be held at 10 a.m. with a $10 entry fee at the Summit Partnership booth.
All pies must be made from scratch, and novice bakers are welcome. There will also be a 12-and-under division that has fee entry. The winner of the pie contest will receive a pie plate from potter Hillary Freeman Studios.
Merchants are also getting in the spirit by placing scarecrows outside of their businesses. The winner of the sidewalk scarecrows contest will also be announced during the festival, McMorris said.
This could be a super spreader, I pray that it’s not!
