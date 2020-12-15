Amite and Franklin counties were ranked within the state’s top 10 counties with the least tax burden, according to a New York-based financial technology company SmartAsset.
A tax burden is the amount of tax paid by a person over a period of time opposed to how much they made in total income during that same period.
Amite County was ranked the county with the third-lowest tax burden, according to SmartAsset tax burden study. Franklin County was ranked seventh.
The study calculated the tax burden from using income, sales, property and fuel taxes and comparing the numbers to the national median household income and ranking the counties on a 0-to-100 scale, with 0 being the highest burden and 100 being the lowest.
Pike County ranked 48 out of Mississippi’s 82 counties. Walthall County ranked 20th. The study ranked Lincoln County at 55 and Lawrence County at 32.
