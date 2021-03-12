Summit officials made moves Tuesday to secure grant funding that will go to fixing up one of the town’s two water tanks but not before hearing concerns from a resident who said another completed project isn’t seeing enough commitment from the town.
The town council approved four measures related to its application for $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to rehabilitate the water tank on Martin Luther King Drive.
It authorized Mayor Percy Robinson to sign a $41,160 contract with Dungan Engineering for engineering design and construction administration services, approved a $40,000 contract with The Ferguson Group for grant administration services, agreed to advertise for bids for project and authorized the mayor to sign a grant agreement with the Mississippi Department of Finance.
“We have to water tanks, two 200,000-gallon tanks, one to the north and one to the south. This is our south tank,” Robinson said, noting that the north had similar work done a few years ago.
Missy Hancock, a former town council member and resident who spearheaded the securing of state bond money to pay for the sandblasting and painting of an 1880s-era water standpipe in town, said some of the CDBG money should go to it.
The said the paint job has started to fade and the finished product failed to live up to the design she had proposed.
“This is a very important tank,” she said, noting its historical importance. “The people stood tall. They did not want it laid down and melted away.”
She said the town should put money toward its continued maintenance.
“It’s not a completion of a done deal. That one is to be maintained just like all of our other water tanks,” she said.
Robinson said the town received a $150,000 grant for the work and chipped in another $13,000 to pay for the red, white and blue paint job, which he had criticized at the time, saying it would be more likely to fade.
“If you had painted it one color like I had suggested we did … because red and blue is going to fade,” Robinson said.
The mayor said the CDBG grant application is for the MLK water tank and the money can’t be spent on another project.
“This is a grant for this water tank over here. … We have to use it for what it was applied for, nothing else,” he said.
Hancock said MDOT plans to put up a historical marker near the standpipe, but Town Clerk Deborah Price said she hadn’t heard anything about that.
In other business, the council:
• Accepted the resignation of planning commission member Mary Knox.
• Released Marcus Overton from the police department’s roster.
• Approved a water bill repayment contract with Lametrice Barnes.
• Designated April as Fair Housing Month.
• Agreed to reimburse investigator Gerald Magee for $186 in hotel expenses after Magee, who lives in Tylertown, rented a room so he could come to work the week of the ice storm.
• Renewed a $1,600-per-moth contract with J. Norman Lawn Service for maintenance at Woodlawn Cemetery, and an $1,800-per-month contract with Miller Time Lawn Service for the maintenance of Greenlawn Cemetery.
• Authorized Dungan Engineering to advertise for bids for the installation of fire hydrants and the repair of Sid Nash Road.
• Accepted a $3,750 quote from Tom Ellis Dozer to demolish a house at 508 John D. Shaw St. and to fill in a well on the property.
