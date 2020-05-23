TYLERTOWN — After watching the early results of the state’s easing of COVID-19 precautions, aldermen followed suit Tuesday night.
Most notably and widely felt, town board members lifted the curfew that they adopted at April’s regular meeting. That curfew was 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.
The board also voted to reopen town hall to the public.
“We were here working anyway, but now we’re open again,” Town Clerk Lori Hawn said.
She said town hall was open again on Wednesday.
Along with town hall, the board reopened Holmes Water Park to the public completely. The walking track at the park remained open while the virus restrictions were in place, but the rest of the park was closed.
Hawn said the board chose not to rent out the Southwest Event Center and town ball fields at this time.
“The state is still recommending against big gatherings, so we’re not going to rent them out until people can gather again,” Hawn said.
She said the town would likely allow rentals of both the Event Center and ball fields at the same time.
In other business, the board received 17 bids for four surplus items and accepted the high bids for each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.