Jury hears from mothers

Two mothers described finding their sons shot to death as prosecutors in the mass murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt zeroed in on the second of two major crime scenes Wednesday in Pike County Circuit Court.
Shayla Edwards said she and others were at the home of Shon and Tiffany Blackwell on Coopertown Road in Brookhaven on the night of May 27, 2017.
She and other adults left after getting a phone call telling them that family members had been gunned down in Bogue Chitto.
While in Bogue Chitto, Edwards got word that there had been a shooting at the Coopertown Road house, and she and others returned there.
When she arrived her son Caleb Edwards intercepted her outside.
“He said, ‘Mama, don’t go in there.’ I said, ‘Where’s Austin?’ ” she said, referring to her 11-year-old son Austin Edwards.
“He said, ‘He’s dead,’ ” Edwards said. “I ran in the house.
“I ran over to Austin and I grabbed him. I held him and I cried out to God. I told him I loved him and I kissed him and I rocked him,” Edwards said.
Also dead at the scene was her nephew, Jordan Blackwell, 18, the son of Shon and Tiffany Blackwell.
Edwards said she had known Godbolt, 37, most of his life.
“In Bogue Chitto and the area, our church is there,” Edwards said. “We have family in the area. We go to church together.”
She said Austin had been playing with Godbolt just a few days earlier.
Godbolt, at the defense table, wept during Edwards’ testimony.
Tiffany Blackwell testified that while she was in Bogue Chitto, she got a call from her nephew, Caleb Edwards.
“He said, ‘Aunt Tiffany, Cory killed Jordan and Austin.’” she said.
The Blackwells returned to their Coopertown Road house.
“Austin was on the couch and Jordan was on the ground (floor) bleeding,” Blackwell said, sobbing.
“I ran to Jordan and laid on him and told him to, ‘get up, Jordan, please get up. I love you, please get up,’” she said.
Later on the morning of May 28, she received two profanity-laced Facebook messages apparently from Godbolt saying it was “payback” time.
Shon Blackwell testified that when they arrived at his house on Coopertown Road, he noticed the screen door and front door had been shot up.
“I walked in my home, and then I saw my nephew (Austin) lying on the couch in a still position, and then I walked over and saw my son (Jordan) on the floor,” he said.
Caleb Edwards testified that he was at the Blackwells’ house when the shooting started. He said the gunman, whom he did not identify, killed Jordan and Austin, then asked for keys to a vehicle.
Xavier Lilly produced some keys to a car, and Godbolt made Lilly go with him when they left.
Kyler Patton, 17, was at the house when he heard gunshots outside. He hid behind a chair as Godbolt came in. After Godbolt shot Jordan, Patton emerged from behind the chair and sat on the couch with his hands up, he said.
Godbolt asked Jordan where his parents were, then he shot him, Patton said. After getting the car keys from Xavier, Austin emerged from behind a chair.
“He (Godbolt) turned around and shot him,” Patton said. “He fell on the couch beside me. He fell on my shoulder.”
Lincoln County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny “Scooby” Hall Jr., who is Godbolt’s cousin, testified that he was in Tickfaw, La., on the night of May 27 when he got a call from Godbolt’s sister Shelly.
“She was hysterical. She told me that Cory had shot some people in Bogue Chitto,” Hall said.
Hall was driving back to Bogue Chitto when Shelly got him on the phone with a conference call involving Godbolt.
Godbolt gave Hall the false impression he was still at the scene of the shootings at Lee Drive in Bogue Chitto and Hall implored him to surrender.
When Hall arrived at the Lee Drive residence, “it was being treated like we had an active shooter,” Hall said.
He later learned Godbolt had left the scene with four bodies in the house — Deputy William Durr, Brenda May, Toccara May and Barbara Fay Mitchell.
Meanwhile, Hall got word of shootings at the Coopertown Road residence. When he arrived there, he found the bodies of Jordan Blackwell and Austin Edwards.
Greg Nester, a crime scene investigator for the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, said he arrived at the Coopertown Road house at 6 a.m. May 28 and found numerous cartridges and bullets from two rifles outside and inside the residence.
According to earlier testimony, Godbolt shot his way into the house while carrying two rifles and a pistol.
