A week out from imposing a $1,000 fine for the city’s masks and social distancing mandates, McComb officials said the threat of paying up is working well as a deterrent for parties.
“I’ve had my officers on patrol, and we haven’t seen any block parties,” Police Chief Garland Ward said Wednesday. “That is not to say no parties are happening, but we haven’t seen nearly as many.”
The city board voted last week for a $1,000 fine on all individuals holding a gathering of more than 20 people outdoors or restaurant owners who do not follow the rules requiring them to seat no more than 50% capacity and enforce the city’s mask mandates.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said these measures came about as Pike County spiked in infection rates and became the epicenter of the outbreak in Southwest Mississippi. He also said the measure was to curb parties, noting most of the community spread was due to young people not taking the pandemic seriously and holding parties despite a moratorium on gatherings.
“The rise was due to parties and gatherings of young people who do not grasp the severity of the virus,” the mayor said. “This mindset is what throws things into a spiral, and that mindset needs to change. We have to do our part to slow the spread of the virus.”
Lockley and Ward both said before the fine was placed on the mandates, the police station was getting frequent calls about parties, and officers on patrol were noticing parties throughout the city.
“They were disregarding the mandates before. Since the fines have been implemented, we haven’t gotten any calls, so I think the fines have definitely helped,” Ward said.
He said people need to understand that if everyone in the city can follow the mandate, the city would be in a much better situation with the virus, noting that fact that Pike County’s overall case count since the start of the outbreak topped 1,000 this week.
“If you can continue to follow the mandates, we will eventually be able to get back to some form of normalcy,” he said.
Lockley agreed, noting that it is important for everyone to do their part to minimize the spread of the virus. He added that though the police have come close to issuing citations, he has not heard of officers writing any.
“I think citizens and business owners understand that we’re trying to do our best to flatten the curve and take the numbers down for McComb,” he said, “We can’t control Pike County, but we can control the virus in McComb.”
