An employee of the Mississippi Cancer Institute in McComb has tested positive for coronavirus and been sent home.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center officials confirmed the employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Hospital officials said the employee has a “non-clinical role” at the cancer center, meaning she doesn’t work directly with the treatment of patients.
It’s not clear when the employee was tested for the virus.
The institute was thoroughly cleaned Tuesday night after the test result was returned, and all staff have begun wearing masks and are having their temperatures taken each morning.
“The Cancer Institute took the necessary precautions according to the Centers for Disease Control,” Southwest public relations director Tina Brumfield said. “Our Cancer Institute is open safely for our patients.”
