The campus streets at Southwest Mississippi Community College will soon be getting a refresher.
Dr. Bill Tucker, the vice president for physical resources, told college trustees Tuesday night the low bid for the paving came in about $1.5 million, which was almost $500,000 below what the college budgeted for the project.
The price includes an alternate that will allow the college to pave some of its parking lots, as well.
“We can easily afford all of that due to the price of asphalt falling so low,” Tucker said. Asphalt is a petroleum product, and oil prices are sitting at lows rarely seen in more than a decade.
Andrew Alford, the school’s vice president for finance, said the project will be paid for entirely by state bond funds.
The state’s community colleges get an allocation of bond funds each year and can put together the proceeds of more than one year of bond sales to fund major projects, which Alford said SMCC is doing for this project.
SMCC gets about $1.1 million in state bond proceeds each year, he said. Funds left over or not used on one porject may be used for other projects.
“This is a project that we’ve anticipated for a couple of years,” President Dr. Steve Bishop said. “I’m proud of the bid we received that will allow us to do all of this.”
The college will pick up a little extra money through the lease of campus office space.
Bishop said Telesouth Communications, which operates the Supertalk Mississippi network, will take over an office and conference room in the Workforce Training Center to house WMPK, the company’s station in McComb.
He presented a two-year renewable contract for $1,000 per month to start on July 1. Board members in attendance approved the contract unanimously.
In other business, trustees:
• Approved a budget amendment to add $78,533, to reflect actual state funds received based on enrollment.
• Hired Danelle Nunaley, an SMCC graduate, as a nursing instructor, replacing Kathy Andrews, who is retiring. Nunaley has taught at Pearl River Community College and William Carey University for six years, and worked at St. Dominc Hospital in Jackson and King’s Daughter’s Medical Center in Brookhaven.
• Expressed appreciation to Dr. Brent Gregory for his service. Gregory has been named president of East Central Community College in Decatur.
