A teenager accused of shooting a man in the stomach late last month was ordered held on $250,000 bond in a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Anthony Butler Jr., 16, of McComb, appeared in municipal court for his arraignment on felony charges related to his alleged involvement in the June 28 shooting of Tra’Derek A. Martin, 23.
Prosecutors argued that Butler is a flight risk and should not be offered bond.
But City Judge Brandon Frazier disagreed, setting bond at $250,000 and saying he would be willing to hear future arguments to decrease that figure.
Butler is charged with felony cause of bodily harm using a handgun stemming from an altercation at Community Parks Apartments in McComb.
Butler allegedly shot Martin in the lower abdomen with a handgun, according to an affidavit.
City prosecutor Dawn Stough said Butler had gotten into a disagreement with another individual, who remained unnamed. Butler apparently became upset and allegedly shot Martin once in the lower abdomen with a handgun after he attempted to intervene in the disagreement.
McComb police issued a warrant for Butler’s arrest on July 1.
Butler was arrested in Texas with an uncle named Miles Morton on July 17 after officers found him during a traffic stop.
Butler allegedly provided false information regarding his identification, which led to an alert of an active warrant.
Prosecutors argued that his going to Texas immediately following the shooting shows that Butler is a flight risk.
He was extradited back to McComb and arrived on Tuesday.
Public defender Nelson S. Estess was appointed to Butler’s defense.
Estess argued that Butler had a reasonable argument for self-defense, seeing as he allegedly shot the victim following a confrontation.
He also reminded the court that Butler is only 16.
Estess suggested a $25,000 bond. However, Frazier chose to set bond at $250,000 and allow the defense to prepare an argument for lowering that total.
