Forecasters are warily watching two weather systems approaching the U.S., with one headed to the Gulf of Mexico this week and another in the Atlantic showing a strong possibility of developing into a tropical depression.
The National Hurricane Center n Miami said one of the systems was menacing parts of Cuba, the Bahamas, and south Florida with thunderstorms and had a 30% chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next two days and a 40% chance over the next five days.
It was expected to cross the Gulf of Mexico, entering from the south and moving to its northwestern shores, from Tuesday through Friday, when it was expected to bring rain to southwestern Louisiana.
The U.S. Air Force planned to send Hurricane Hunter aircraft into the system today.
The other low pressure system was halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday and had a 90% of forming into a tropical depression over the next two days.
But there was some hope in the forecast. “Regardless of development during the next couple of days, less favorable conditions should limit additional development of the system by the weekend,” an advisory said.
