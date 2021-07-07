According to projected census numbers, Pike County may need to do little or nothing in the way of redistricting, a Stennis Institute spokesman told supervisors Tuesday.
But two supervisors pointed out the majority-Black county has three majority-white districts and indicated they want changes.
The census is conducted every 10 years, after which government officials look at population shifts to see if it’s necessary to adjust district lines. The ideal is for each district to have the same population.
“Each of the supervisors’ districts has as close to the ideal (population) as we can possibly get it,” said Dallas Green of the Stennis Institute, a public service organization based at Mississippi State University.
Stennis handled redistricting for Pike County after censuses in 2000 and 2010.
“From everything I’ve been seeing, there’s not a significant shift,” Green said.
In 2010, Pike County had 40,400 people, which would ideally equal 8,080 per supervisor district.
Though 2020 census numbers won’t be available until August, projections indicate Pike County has 39,288 people, which would mean an ideal population of 7,858 per district, Green said.
The law says there shouldn’t be more than a 10% difference between districts, but ideally that should be 5%, he said.
If supervisors use Stennis again, it will present the current district lines, the ideal population in each district, then suggest a map with the least amount of changes — all free.
“There have been a number of cases since 2010 when the counties did not have to redistrict,” Green said.
If further changes are requested, Green estimated Stennis would charge no more than $15,000 to $20,000.
The process typically takes between one and four months, Green said.
If the board decides to redistrict, Stennis will host public hearings, he noted. Green pointed out that the institute handled redistricting for 36 entities in 2010 and no lawsuits resulted.
Supervisor Sam Hall raised concerns that, while the county has a 54% Black population, three of its five districts — 3, 4 and 5 — are majority white. At the time of the last redistricting, the county had 51.5% Black.
“My concern is that it’s fair, there’s no gerrymandering,” Hall said.
“Gerrymandering is the practice of setting boundaries of electoral districts to favor specific political interests within legislative bodies, often resulting in districts with convoluted, winding boundaries rather than compact areas.”
Responded Green, “I’m going to make sure that everything is fair across the board.”
Bowsky, who was on the board during the last redistricting, accused the Stennis Institute of “stacking and packing.”
Stacking refers to diluting the voting power of an opposing party’s supporters. Packing means concentrating the opposing party’s voting power in one district to reduce its voting power in other districts.
Green said Stennis will walk the board through the process, and the final outcome is the board’s decision.
He said the Supreme Court has ruled that race and ethnicity are not the predominant considerations in redistricting.
“The racial population has changed” since 2010, Bowsky persisted.
So have other things, said District 5 Supervisor Lee Fortenberry.
“There have been many deaths, and a lot of people have moved,” he said.
Board president Robert Accardo said many people have moved into the North Pike School District.
Stennis is the second company to make a presentation to the board on redistricting. Earlier, Butler Snow law firm estimated it would charge between $25,000 and $40,000.
County administrator Tami Dangerfield has invited four companies to visit the board.
Bowsky said he wants to hear from the others before making a decision.
