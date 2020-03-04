A Sanderson Farms executive told McComb High School students Tuesday that they must having a plan for life after graduation and be willing to work for success.
Sanderson Farms president and chief operating officer Lampkin Butts, speaking at a Jobs for Mississippi Graduates summit, said he started working for Sanderson Farms in 1973 as a sales representative and held many positions in the company until his promotion to his current role in 2014.
Butts encouraged students to finish high school and dream big.
He said he worked multiple jobs while in college and immediately took a job with Sanderson Farms upon graduation.
He emphasized to students the importance of college, no matter their circumstance.
“I was able to graduate from college. My family could not pay for it,” Butts said. “I worked and paid my way through school. I want to encourage you, whatever your plans are for education, you can get it done. There is more than one way to do it.”
Butts encouraged students to plan ahead of their graduation.
“As you think about your education and hopefully you are thinking about for sure getting your high school degree, think about what you want to do beyond that,” he said.
He said Sanderson Farms hired many McComb High School graduates who moved from entry-level positions into managerial roles. One such student was Jobs for Mississippi Graduates mentor and Sanderson Farms advanced manager trainee Shaunta McDowell.
“I am here because Shaunta invited me,” Butts said. “Everything Sanderson Farms has asked Shaunta to do, she said yes, so it was so easy for me to say yes because she has been doing it her whole career.”
McDowell said she took a job at Sanderson Farms at the age of 18 and had no idea that it would be her career. She encouraged kids to have a solid plan for themselves and their careers.
“I had no idea that 25 years later this would still be my career,” she said. “Don’t ever let your situation determine your destination.”
