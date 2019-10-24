The Summit Street Unity Festival, a revitalization of the original Summit Street Festival, returns Saturday with a performance by homegrown bluesman Vasti Jackson and the unveiling of a statue in his likeness.
A parade will kick off the event at 10 a.m., the unveiling will take place at 11 and musical performances and speeches by candidates will continue until 8 p.m.
“It is our goal as a committee to bring back the unity and see the coming together of all Pike County and surrounding areas,” organizer Torium Brown said. “At one time the Summit Street Festival was the only festival within the city.”
The festival was originally scheduled for August, but after learning of plans to unveil of the statue, festival organizers joined with the McComb Creative Economy Partnership and the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance and rescheduled it.
“We knew it would be most befitting to host the festival around the great honor of saluting one of McComb’s own and home-grown, allowing the citizens of our great city to have a day of fun, excitement and celebration,” Brown said. “We are honored by the partnership and eagerness of McComb Creative Economy and Scenic Rivers.”
In addition to Jackson, who performs at 4 p.m., the musical lineup consists of praise dancers, mimes, the Jubilee Performing Arts Center, Tee Burns & Dedicated, Andrew Jordan and the Disciples and rapper Icey.
The festival will feature vendors and a kids corner, and it will honor lifetime Summit Street business owners.
For information on booth space, call (601) 395-6433, (601) 341-0866, (601) 395-1960 or (601) 551-6137.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.