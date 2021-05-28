The late Anne Moody, a Centreville native whose book “Coming of Age in Mississippi” has been regarded as required reading for an insight into the civil rights movement, received a marker on the Mississippi Writers Trail on Wednesday in her hometown.
“Anne Moody was a heroine of the civil rights movement, and her first book describes what it was like to grow up during that period of history,” said Craig Ray, director of Visit Mississippi. “She is very deserving of this marker on the Mississippi Writers Trail, which celebrates the legacy and historical contribution of the state’s most acclaimed writers.”
Moody was born in 1940 in Wilkinson County near Centreville. She attended Natchez Junior College on a basketball scholarship and Tougaloo College on an academic scholarship. She received her bachelor’s degree from Tougaloo in 1964.
A member of CORE and NAACP, she was an active participant in the civil rights movement. Moody participated in marches, door-to-door canvassing and sit-ins. In 1963, she and fellow Tougaloo students staged a sit-in at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in Jackson, which received national attention.
In her 1968 memoir, “Coming of Age in Mississippi,” Moody tells what it was like to grow up in poverty, suffer racial discrimination and fight for change as a civil rights activist. In 1975, she published a collection of stories, “Mr. Death.” Moody died Feb. 5, 2015, in Gloster.
Speakers included Roscoe Barnes III of the Anne Moody History Project, Stuart Rockoff of the Mississippi Humanities Council, Daphne R. Chamberlain of Tougaloo College and Centreville Alderwoman Felicia Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.