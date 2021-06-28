The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating a body found outside Summit Monday morning as the family and friends of a Pike County man who has been missing since Friday anxiously await answers.
Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield said deputies had found a body and vehicle on Jeanette Lane just outside of Summit. Officials said they could not identify the body as of Monday, and called for MBI and the Mississippi Crime lab to investigate the remains.
Brumfield and Coroner Wally Jones expect the autopsy and DNA test back by Thursday and a preliminary report by Friday or Monday at the latest.
Jones said the body was found burned near an unidentified vehicle that was also burned. Officials would not release the make and model of the vehicle nor any other information.
Meanwhile, Pike County man Derecus Antonio Conerly has been missing since Friday. He was last seen in a White Kia Optima with a personal license plate reading “QUI95.” He had not been found as of Monday.
A group of about 50 people were at the location the body was discovered, with many cars sporting signs giving information about Conerly and who to contact about his whereabouts. There is a $20,000 reward for his safe return.
Though the group gathered in heavy rain anticipating answers. Brumfield said he could not connect the body found at Jeanette Lane to Conerly.
“We don’t know if it is connected, and we won’t know until we get more information back from the crime lab along with identification,” Brumfield said.
Brumfield said his office is working on the missing case involving Conerly.
Though the sheriff’s office was unable to connect the two cases, Jones said there is a possibility.
“Circumstantially, it is likely that it could be connected,” Jones said of Conerly and the body the sheriff’s office found.
Though he said the body was burnt, and Jones said it did appear to be a Black male. Jones said he and his crew had to work against the rain to get as much information on the scene as they could before MBI could take the body, which was on its way to Biloxi’s crime lab as of Monday afternoon.
