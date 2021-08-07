Magnolia officials made key appointments Monday, including promoting long-time assistant police chief to lead the city’s police department and appointing a new city clerk.
Mayor Tammy Witherspoon said Friday that the city appointed Assistant Police Chief Sonya Woodall to police chief and placed former Police Chief Ray Reynolds in the assistant chief’s position.
Reynolds was first elected to the job in 2001. The police chief’s job became an appointed position a few years ago.
The board also appointed Tasha Dillon to the city clerk position. Dillon, a local pastor ran unsuccessfully for the state House of Representatives, and served as tourism director in McComb.
Witherspoon also appointed Shequeena McKenzie to serve as municipal judge.
McKenzie also serves as judge pro tem for McComb.
